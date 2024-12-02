Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Trinh, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, constructs a satellite system while participating in Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. Each team during Green Goblin had a communications Airman attached to their unit, where they had to reestablish communications at a forward operating base and set up a LiveU to stream operations during the field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)