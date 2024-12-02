Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Trinh, 1st Combat Camera Squadron cyber systems technician, constructs a satellite system while participating in Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. Each team during Green Goblin had a communications Airman attached to their unit, where they had to reestablish communications at a forward operating base and set up a LiveU to stream operations during the field training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 14:09
|Photo ID:
|8797002
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-YW496-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.75 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
