Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Fultz, 4th Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, applies a pressure bandage to a casualty during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. During the field training exercise, Airmen were required to perform tactical combat casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)