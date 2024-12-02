Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 1st and 4th Combat Camera Squadrons perform tactical combat casualty care during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. Green Goblin is a 1st Combat Camera Squadron readiness exercise, covering eight duty days with the primary objective of training and evaluating combat camera airmen on night-vision, tactics, and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)