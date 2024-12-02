Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anabel Del Valle, right, 1st Combat Camera Squadron (1CTCS) combat camera craftsman, and Senior Airman Makensie Cooper, 1CTCS combat camera journeyman, set up a camera for an interview during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. During the field training exercise, Airmen were required to get an interview of the forward operating base commander in a limited amount of time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)