Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier, 4th Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, goes through a medical evacuation request form during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. Brasier and his team participated in a field training exercise where they utilized low-light and no light documentation skills and tactics they learned throughout Green Goblin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 14:09
    Photo ID: 8797001
    VIRIN: 241121-F-YW496-1071
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven
    Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Night Vision
    Tactics
    1 CTCS
    Readiness
    Low Light
    RAT
    Green Goblin
    GG 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download