Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kyle Brasier, 4th Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, goes through a medical evacuation request form during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. Brasier and his team participated in a field training exercise where they utilized low-light and no light documentation skills and tactics they learned throughout Green Goblin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)