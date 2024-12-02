Green Goblin 24 DOT Seven

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Anabel Del Valle, right, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, radios in a medical evacuation during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 21, 2024. During the field training exercise, teams had to perform tactical combat casualty care on injured players and call in medical evacuations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)