351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Hackenburg, left, and Senior Airman Morrigan Denman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operators, prepare to refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon during an aerial refueling over Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. The boom operators held the responsibility of transferring fuel from the tanker to the receiving aircraft, providing support to the receiver’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)