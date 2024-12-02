U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Morrigan Denman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. As a boom operator, Denman transferred fuel from the tanker to the receiving aircraft, providing support to the receiver’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 04:42
|Photo ID:
|8795813
|VIRIN:
|241209-F-IH537-1162
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|RO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.