351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron refuels a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. The P-8 is a multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft that conducts aerial surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-submarine warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)