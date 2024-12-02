Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon [Image 9 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

    ROMANIA

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron, refuels a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. The P-8 is a multi-mission maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft that conducts aerial surveillance, search and rescue, and anti-submarine warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8795814
    VIRIN: 241209-F-IH537-1212
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato
    usafe
    joint operation
    navy
    eucom
    p-8 poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download