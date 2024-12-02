U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Hackenburg, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, uses an oxygen mask during pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 9, 2024. Pre-flight checks ensured aircraft equipment and structure are within standards and ready to use in order to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2024 04:42
|Photo ID:
|8795811
|VIRIN:
|241209-F-IH537-1126
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.09 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.