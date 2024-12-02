351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Hackenburg, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, uses an oxygen mask during pre-flight checks at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 9, 2024. Pre-flight checks ensured aircraft equipment and structure are within standards and ready to use in order to complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)