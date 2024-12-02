Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon [Image 7 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

    ROMANIA

    12.09.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Hackenburg, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. As a boom operator, Hackenburg transferred fuel from the tanker to the receiving aircraft, providing support to the receiver’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2024
    Date Posted: 12.12.2024 04:42
    Photo ID: 8795812
    VIRIN: 241209-F-IH537-1149
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.72 MB
    Location: RO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon
    351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato
    usafe
    joint operation
    navy
    eucom
    p-8 poseidon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download