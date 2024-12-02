351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chance Hackenburg, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, prepares to refuel a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon over Romania, Dec. 9, 2024. As a boom operator, Hackenburg transferred fuel from the tanker to the receiving aircraft, providing support to the receiver’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)