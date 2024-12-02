351st ARS Refuels P-8 Poseidon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker engine cycles before a flight at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 9, 2024. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability across the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez)