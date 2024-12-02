Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

    TRAVIS AIRFORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Gary Edwards 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base and students from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, gather for a group photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis AFB, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 18:04
    Photo ID: 8795199
    VIRIN: 241206-F-RX511-1259
    Resolution: 3267x4910
    Size: 6.6 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIRFORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City [Image 8 of 8], by Gary Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City
    Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Fairfield
    California
    60th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download