Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to Travis Air Force Base and students from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, gather for a group photo in front of a KC-46A Pegasus on the flight line at Travis AFB, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)