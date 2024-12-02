Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Chris Labud, 6th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts a tour of the KC-46A Pegasus with students from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 6, 2024.The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)