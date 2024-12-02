Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Matt Kruffow, middle right, 60th Air Mobility Wing Phoenix Spark director, and John Dickerson, middle left, 60th AMW Phoenix Spark innovation officer, demonstrate how products are made at the Phoenix Spark lab to students from Nirasaki City, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)