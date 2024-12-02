Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sawako Nguyen, right, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterology administrative technician, Miyu Sata, middle, and Ren Hiroshima, students from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, display their coins awarded by Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)