Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sawako Nguyen, right, 60th Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterology administrative technician, Miyu Sata, middle, and Ren Hiroshima, students from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, display their coins awarded by Col. Jay Johnson, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2003
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8795193
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-RX511-1041
|Resolution:
|7143x4762
|Size:
|19.29 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
