Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Students and chaperones from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, stand together for a group photo during a tour at the Travis Air Force Base Aviation Museum at Travis AFB, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit marked 53 years of partnership between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki, highlighting the Sister City Program's commitment to foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 18:04
|Photo ID:
|8795194
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-RX511-1048
|Resolution:
|7697x5131
|Size:
|20.57 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
