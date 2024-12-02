Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students and chaperones from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, stand together for a group photo during a tour at the Travis Air Force Base Aviation Museum at Travis AFB, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit marked 53 years of partnership between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki, highlighting the Sister City Program's commitment to foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)