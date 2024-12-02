Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yuki Osakawa, a Nirasaki City office employee, examines items at the Travis Air Force Base Aviation Museum during a tour at Travis AFB, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit between Fairfield, California, and Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan signifies 53 years of strengthened ties through the Sister City Program, promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)