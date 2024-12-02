Travis Airmen deepen ties with Nirasaki City

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Jay Johnson, back right, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, introduces himself to Yuki Asada, a student from Nirasaki, Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, during a tour at Travis Air Force Base, California, Dec. 6, 2024. The visit marked 53 years of partnership between Fairfield, California and Nirasaki, highlighting the Sister City Program's commitment to fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)