Col. Bruce R. Pulver, Commander of The U.S. Army Band, leads the ensemble in a joyous performance of "Let it Snow" during the annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 23:40
|Photo ID:
|8793320
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-QD602-7272
|Resolution:
|5558x2809
|Size:
|4.75 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Bruce R. Pulver Conducts 'Let it Snow' at American Holiday Festival [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.