Col. Bruce R. Pulver Conducts 'Let it Snow' at American Holiday Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Bruce R. Pulver, Commander of The U.S. Army Band, leads the ensemble in a joyous performance of "Let it Snow" during the annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)