Master Sgt. Mat Heil Brings Olaf to Life with 'In Summer' at American Holiday Festival

Master Sgt. Mat Heil, of The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own," performs "In Summer" from Frozen alongside Olaf, delighting the audience during the American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)