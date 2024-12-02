Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 12.10.2024 23:40 Photo ID: 8793303 VIRIN: 241206-A-QD602-8321 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.17 MB Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps Joins Forces with The U.S. Army Band at American Holiday Festival [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.