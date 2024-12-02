U.S. Army Herald Trumpets Set the Stage at American Holiday Festival

The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets open the annual American Holiday Festival with a dazzling performance at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. The photo also highlights the technical control panels that manage the production's lighting and audio. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
