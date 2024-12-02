Let It Snow with The U.S. Army Band

The U.S. Army Band performs "White Christmas" amidst falling snow during the American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 23:40
Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
