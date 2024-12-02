Sgt. 1st Class Keenan McCarter performs "Winter Wonderland" with The U.S. Army Band during the annual American Holiday Festival at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2024 23:40
|Photo ID:
|8793304
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-QD602-9391
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.73 MB
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Keenan McCarter Shines with 'Winter Wonderland' at American Holiday Festival [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Rachel Minto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.