    Let It Snow with The U.S. Army Band [Image 9 of 10]

    Let It Snow with The U.S. Army Band

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    Staff Sgt. Imani Grosvner sings during the finale of the American Holiday Festival as snow falls gently on the stage at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., on December 6, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Rachel Minto)

