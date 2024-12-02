DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox, left, speaks at the 10th annual Joint Advanced Planning Brief for Industry, hosted by the Clothing and Textiles supply chain, November 20, 2024 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Clear and open communication was Maddox’s key takeaway to more than 1,000 representatives from DLA, the military services and domestic clothing and textiles industrial base in attendance.
