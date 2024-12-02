Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director of Customer Operations Bruce Carson, left, moderates a joint panel with military service representatives at the 10th annual Joint Advanced Planning Brief for Industry November 20, 2024, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. More than 1,000 representatives from DLA, the military services and domestic clothing and textiles industrial base attended the two-day event.