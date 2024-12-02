Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles Director Army Col. Bernard K. Monroe speaks at the 10th annual Joint Advanced Planning Brief for Industry November 20, 2024, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Monroe highlighted the importance of collaboration to more than 1,000 representatives from DLA, the military services and domestic clothing and textiles industrial base in attendance during the two-day event.