    C&T hosts 10th annual industry event, instills collaboration, communication [Image 2 of 6]

    C&amp;T hosts 10th annual industry event, instills collaboration, communication

    CHERRY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    C&T Strategic Materiel Sourcing Division Chief and evert curator Catherine Dillon, right, speaks at the 10th annual Joint Advanced Planning Brief for Industry November 20, 2024, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. More than 1,000 representatives from DLA, the military services and domestic clothing and textiles industrial base the event attended the two-day event, including a ‘big picture’ info conference-style forum and ‘speed dating’ breakout sessions structured for networking with DLA and the military services, Dillon described.

