U.S. Space Force Col. Matthew Schmunk shares a dress uniform rollout update on behalf of the service during at the 10th annual Joint Advanced Planning Brief for Industry November 20, 2024, in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. More than 1,000 representatives from DLA, the military services and domestic clothing and textiles industrial base the event attended the two-day event.