C&T Director of Supplier Operations Leighann Mazoki, left, shared inventory projections and special topics related to supply chain business at the 10th annual Joint Advanced Planning Brief for Industry November 20, 2024 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Mazoki also emphasized the importance of collaboration with stakeholders for DLA to maintain its standard as logistics experts to more than 1,000 representatives from DLA, the military services and domestic clothing and textiles industrial base in attendance during the two-day event.