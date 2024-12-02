ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, answers questions regarding visa requirements for traveling at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez earned an excellent rating from the Department of State, and provided Mildenhall’s passport checklist to help standardize passport operations outside the continental United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)