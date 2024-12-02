ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th ARW commander, award Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, with the ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission which included improving processes which saved Airmen 135 hours of driving time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)