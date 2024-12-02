U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th ARW commander, award Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, with the ReaDy Airman of the Week certificate at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission which included improving processes which saved Airmen 135 hours of driving time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8789196
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DI187-1027
|Resolution:
|5572x4338
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.