Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez [Image 3 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, center, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, pose for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission, which included improving processes which saved Airmen countless hours of driving time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8789198
    VIRIN: 241206-F-DI187-1045
    Resolution: 5901x4607
    Size: 3.19 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez
    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TeamMildenhall #USAF #ReaDyCulture #100FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download