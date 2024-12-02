ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, center, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, pose for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission, which included improving processes which saved Airmen countless hours of driving time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8789198
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DI187-1045
|Resolution:
|5901x4607
|Size:
|3.19 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
