ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, passes a customer their new official passport at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez improved the passport pickup process by streamlining the London Embassy’s Consular Report of Birth Abroad process, helping 50 families save 135 hours of travel time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
