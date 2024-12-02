U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, holds out the 100th Air Refueling Wing commander coin at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission, which included facilitating a new schedule that improved servicing amongst the tri-base population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8789201
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DI187-1076
|Resolution:
|6531x4813
|Size:
|6.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.