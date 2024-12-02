ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission, which included facilitating a new schedule that improved servicing amongst the tri-base population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)