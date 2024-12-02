Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez [Image 2 of 8]

    ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez received recognition for her hardwork and dedication to the mission, which included facilitating a new schedule that improved servicing amongst the tri-base population. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 12.09.2024 10:25
    Photo ID: 8789197
    VIRIN: 241206-F-DI187-1033
    Resolution: 5612x4411
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    #TeamMildenhall #USAF #ReaDyCulture #100FSS

