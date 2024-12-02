ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, assists a customer picking up their passport at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez instructed the customer to access the quick response code in order to confirm her passport pickup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)