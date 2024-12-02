U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez, 100th Force Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of official passports, assists a customer picking up their passport at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Dec. 6, 2024. Ramirez instructed the customer to access the quick response code in order to confirm her passport pickup. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Spadie)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 10:25
|Photo ID:
|8789209
|VIRIN:
|241206-F-DI187-1096
|Resolution:
|7157x4929
|Size:
|4.05 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ReaDy Airman of the week: Staff Sgt. Selena Ramirez [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Sarah Spadie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.