U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron pull on ropes to bring the top covering of a tent over during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through this proficiency and readiness day, the 100th CES emphasized the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness and preparing for the challenges of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:31
|Photo ID:
|8788948
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-EN010-1431
|Resolution:
|7360x4600
|Size:
|5.14 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Day: 100th CES Leads the Way
No keywords found.