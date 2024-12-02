Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 4 of 15]

    Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron enter a semi-hardened facility as part of a drill during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through their continued improvement through the Prime BEEF readiness days, the 100th CES highlighted the importance of proficiency and contingency readiness days in preparing Airmen for potential wartime responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

