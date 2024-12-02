U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron enter a semi-hardened facility as part of a drill during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through their continued improvement through the Prime BEEF readiness days, the 100th CES highlighted the importance of proficiency and contingency readiness days in preparing Airmen for potential wartime responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.09.2024 04:31
|Photo ID:
|8788938
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-EN010-1186
|Resolution:
|6624x4140
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Day: 100th CES Leads the Way
No keywords found.