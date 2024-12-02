Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron enter a semi-hardened facility as part of a drill during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through their continued improvement through the Prime BEEF readiness days, the 100th CES highlighted the importance of proficiency and contingency readiness days in preparing Airmen for potential wartime responses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)