Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron put on mission-oriented protective posture gear during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through this proficiency and readiness day, the 100th CES emphasized the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness and preparing for the challenges of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)