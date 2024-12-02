U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Philip Schopmeyer, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, collects a sample of a simulated narcotic during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. The 100th CES executed a Prime BEEF training to underscore the significance of proficiency and contingency readiness days in ensuring the squadron's readiness to support its customers and counter emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
This work, Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Day: 100th CES Leads the Way
