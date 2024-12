Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron throws a rope over a tent frame so that other 100th CES Airmen can pull over the tent cover during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through this proficiency and readiness day, the 100th CES emphasized the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness and preparing for the challenges of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)