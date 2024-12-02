Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Philip Schopmeyer, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, takes a sample of a simulated narcotic during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. The 100th CES executed a Prime BEEF training to underscore the significance of proficiency and contingency readiness days in ensuring the squadron's readiness to support its customers and counter emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)