Proficiency and Contingency Readiness Days: 100th Civil Engineer Squadron

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jacob Lowe, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Material Control noncommissioned officer in charge, reinserts a part of the tent frame after securing a side cover during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) readiness day at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2024. Through this proficiency and readiness day, the 100th CES emphasized the importance of maintaining a high state of readiness and preparing for the challenges of the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)