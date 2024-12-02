39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules loadmaster conducts an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing has deployed a C-130J Super Hercules to support the Royal Saudi Air Force-led TUWAIQ-4 multilateral exercise occurring throughout December 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|12.05.2024
|12.07.2024 05:40
|8786676
|241205-F-HP405-1080
|4973x3309
|1.25 MB
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|2
|0
