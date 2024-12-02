39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cargo falls during an airdrop in Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. Exercises like TUWAIQ-4 provide the necessary touchpoints between nations to enhance air power and promote interoperability between global partners capable of operating as a cohesive fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo)