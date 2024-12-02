Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 1 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. William Rosado 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules is parked before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2024
    Date Posted: 12.07.2024 05:40
    Photo ID: 8786670
    VIRIN: 241205-F-HP405-1011
    Resolution: 5843x3888
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4
    39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    Saudi Arabia
    AFCENT
    TUWAIQ-4

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download