A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules is parked before an airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Dec. 5, 2024. The exercise advances regional air mobility, airlift, and airdrop between 10 regional and coalition partners as a critical tactical-level knowledge exchange to further integration and theater security cooperation. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 05:40
|Photo ID:
|8786670
|VIRIN:
|241205-F-HP405-1011
|Resolution:
|5843x3888
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|UNDISCLOSED LOCATION, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th EAS conducts airdrop during Exercise TUWAIQ-4 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt William Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.